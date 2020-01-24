BAROLO & BARBARESCO World Opening Consumer Tasting Event

Next month the Barolo and Barbaresco Consortium is hosting the first ever Barolo and Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO) in celebration of the newest vintages of their famous wines. For the first time ever, over 200 producers will showcase their most elite wines at the Grand Tasting and invite consumers to get a taste before they're released to the public. The Grand Tasting is the first of several events in New York to commemorate the inaugural BBWO.On the second day of events, 50 international sommeliers, representing nine countries around the world, will complete a professional assessment of 2016 Barolo and 2017 Barbaresco and give feedback of the overall vintages.

BBWO focuses on the regions of Barolo and Barbaresco, located in northern Italy known for its sophisticated and high quality wines, all from which are made from the Nebbiolo grape. Yes, all 200+ wines at BBWO are made from the same grape! The series of events is not not only to showcase the hard work and dedication of the Piedmontese producers, but also to celebrate the regional differences and styles in the Barolo and Barbaresco regions.

Best of all, consumers get the chance to taste these 200+ wines a day before the judges (and before they are available to buy anywhere else). During the consumer tasting (Feb 4th, 6:00-9:00pm), attendees will be about to try the wines, chat with the producers and enjoy food catered by Eataly - all for around the price of a single bottle of Barolo (which usually retail around $100).

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barolo-barbaresco-world-opening-nyc-2020-tickets-85262878565

Photo Credit: Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani





