BABE Wine Welcomes “The Summer We Deserve”

After a literal eternity in quarantine, the world is finally starting to get back to normal, and BABE Wine is here for it. As the portable, convenient, and inclusive canned wine that's built for good summer vibes, BABE is ready for hanging at our favorite bars, jamming out to live music, and making new friends again - when safe to do so.

Welcome to THE SUMMER WE DESERVE, where BABE is encouraging everyone to make up for lost time and safely enjoy this summer to the absolute fullest. What do we need to kick off the Summer We Deserve? Rosé, of course.

To ensure you're well on your way to having the best summer of your life, BABE Wine partnered with the iconic fan-favorite drag queen Rosé to launch their "WINE FOR THE SUMMER WE DESERVE" campaign. BABE Rosé and the Rosé are a match made in drag heaven. Together with Rosé as their summer spokesqueen, BABE Wine is turning those ratty, worn-out sweatpants, banana bread ingredients, and thousand-piece puzzles into... WINE! No, seriously. Watch as BABE and Rosé transport you to the magical and euphoric Summer We Deserve here.

To have your quar sweats poofed into wine and get your summer started, all you have to do is comment on BABE's Instagram post here and our spokesqueen Rosé will give you the chance to snag some wine! 50 winners will be blessed with an 8-pack of BABE Rosé, and two lucky people who toss their quarantine uniform will win a summer's worth of BABE Wine*.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with BABE Wine to kick off the Summer We Deserve. It truly is a match made in heaven!" said Rosé. "Get ready honey, 'cause it's out with the old, and in with the BABE! BABE Rosé, that is! Summer has officially begun!"

Stay tuned for more BABE Wine fun during The Summer We Deserve -- BABE will also be launching limited edition tie-dye cans in support of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, celebrating National Rosé Day, and more.

BABE Wine comes in bubbly Rosé, Red and Grigio, as well as the new 100 calorie and 0g of sugar BABE 100 Rosé. There's a BABE Wine for any occasion this summer, from neighborhood barbeques to late-night rooftop hangs with your besties. Plus, with its portable canned design, there's no need to worry about a pesky corkscrew while you're making the most of your summer Fridays. You're welcome.

Cheers to The Summer We Deserve! We're officially OOO.

Full contest rules can be found here. Check out our wine locator to find BABE Wine near you or purchase it online here. Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines.

