AVALINE Announces Red Wine Launch Due to Consumer Demand

Avaline co-founders Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare) announce the early arrival of Avaline Red, originally scheduled for fall. This comes in response to the brand's rapid success and Avaline's robust Instagram community's most-asked question: can you release a red wine? While the release of the Red was always planned, Diaz and Power swiftly answered this question by expediting its arrival. This highly anticipated release will soon join their portfolio of clean, vegan wines made with organic grapes and without unnecessary additives. Created to offer peace of mind for the conscious consumer, transparency is central to Avaline's mission, sharing all ingredients and nutritional information.

Since the launch of the White and Rosé in July, over 120,000 bottles of wine have been sold. Avaline White was a top 10 best-selling white blend in the ultra-premium category through the four week period ending August 8th (Nielsen, USxAOC). Of the retail stores carrying Avaline, a majority of the stores have reordered the wines, confirming that customers are buying Avaline, again and again. Avaline White and Rosé have also received recognition from top reviewers such as Anthony Dias Blue of The Tasting Panel who rated the wines 91 and 90 respectively.

"Avaline is performing very well with the Wine.com audience, specifically attracting the quintessential millennial consumer. To have nearly 4,000 of our customers purchase this item in an eight-week period is a rarity," says Michael Osborn, Founder & Executive Vice President of Wine.com. Avaline continues to sell at a steady pace each week with close to 1,000 re-orders and counting.

"We believe in bringing cleaner options to our shelves so Avaline is a perfect fit," says Kevin McCarthy, Category Manager: Adult Beverage at Fresh Thyme Market, "We displayed it prominently in our stores throughout the summer, selling almost 2,000 units since it went chainwide. By attracting a balanced consumer, Avaline has the potential to disrupt the market with its clean, simple label."

A strong and passionate community has formed around Avaline including more than 58,000 Instagram followers who are showing love and loyalty for the brand. With the viral TikTok #avalinewinechallenge, an additional 10 million consumers were engaged across various platforms. Inspired by this community's support and enthusiasm, Power and Diaz accelerated the Red launch to offer more delicious options.

Avaline Red will be available from select retailers in early October with additional distribution to come. Follow Avaline on Instagram here or visit www.drinkavaline.com to stay updated.

Photo Credit: Justin Coit

