ATIK for Dining on City Island

There's an exciting new addition to the City Island dining scene. ATIK is a premier destination ideal for a day trip or post-Orchard Beach dinner.

Set on the tranquil Eastchester Bay, ATIK blends heritage and hospitality. It’s led by Rafael Robles, of neighboring Latin fusion venue, Vistamar, and partner Josh DeCuffa, a lifelong City Island resident whose grandfather founded the beloved next door Jack’s Bait and Tackle in 1945 and the City Island Marina. Together, they’re reimagining the island’s culinary landscape with a unique dock-and-dine for boaters and diners alike and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for New York summer sunsets.

The 5,500 square feet space is inspired by the warmth and style of a Mediterranean villa, combining comfort and coastal feel and designed to flow naturally from indoors to outdoors.

Executive Chef José Castillo brings classic flavors and traditions of the Mediterranean with a fresh contemporary twist. Highlights include American Wagyu Carpaccio, Little Neck Clams in white wine and garlic, Braised Beef Short Ribs with truffled corn polenta and red wine reduction; and Paella Marinera.

General Manager-Sommelier Ricardo Monegro curated a European-focused Wine List, available by the glass or bottle, including reds and whites from France, Spain, Italy, and select Napa Valley wines. Signature Cocktails by Camilo Leiva and his team include Clam Digger, with Aviation Gin, pear, and apple liquor, and cucumber puree and Tiramisu Martini with Bacardi Gold, Mr. Black, and Oloroso, among others.

Get into the full swing of summer at ATIK. It is located at 555 City Island Ave, New York, NY 10464. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ATIK

