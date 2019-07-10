AQUATOPIA VOTED #1 INDOOR WATERPARK IN THE NATION

Editor's Note: Broadwayworld.com has had the opportunity to visit Camelback Resort where we experienced top accommodations, their fabulous indoor and outdoor waterparks, great dining options and much more.

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark the Poconos' premier adventure destination, was named the Best Indoor Waterpark in the country by USA Today. From the hundreds of indoor waterparks nationwide, Aquatopia secured the winning spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for the third time since opening its doors in 2015.

The contest, which was launched in May by USA TODAY 10BEST, gave voters four weeks to vote for their favorite indoor waterpark. This is the fourth time Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark was nominated and the third time it has been voted #1.

"We're pleased to announce that Aquatopia has been ranked #1, for the second straight year," said Ame Cameron, VP of Sales & Marketing at Camelback Resort. "It was a thrill to win this title last year and an even bigger honor to hold onto the title. We're so grateful to everyone who voted and hope those who've yet to come will also get to experience the thrills and amenities that set Aquatopia apart from the other indoor waterparks in the county."

Committed to offering adventures for guests of all ages, the 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark is housed under a Texlon transparent roof that immerses guests in natural sunlight year-round while providing protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. Aquatopia features seven pools, 13 water slides and a multitude of thrilling water attractions, including: Storm Chaser, North America's longest uphill water coaster; The Great Ka-Na-Gawa Wavepool; an indoor/outdoor hot tub; and Kartrite's Quest, the world's first themed "next generation" multi-level aqua play structure equipped with 84 interactive water effects.

10Best.com provides readers with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. At its core is a team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields - and their cities - but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about so the content is constantly updated. USA TODAY invites individuals and families from across the country to participate in these respective month-long "10Best Readers' Choice" awards by voting for their travel favorites, including "Best Indoor Water Park."

Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark is the most innovative waterpark ever constructed in the U.S, in a single phase. The award-winning leadership and cutting-edge innovations of Aquatic Development Group created the largest indoor waterpark in the Northeast with several never-before-seen attractions, such as the Venus SlydeTrap, a 608-foot-long, fully-enclosed family rafting experience with a record-breaking sphere and open 'manta' wall ride. Aquatopia was part of a $163 million project that also included the construction and development of the eight-story, 453-suite Camelback Lodge.

The Great Kanagawa Wavepool features a snowcap-topped mountain, complete with a real Sno-Cat that uses thousands of LED light and sound effects to create the illusion of an avalanche plummeting into the pool. Bombora FlowRider® lets guests ride the waves alone or with a partner. The Lost River is a vast departure from a typical lazy river, enthralling guests with an adventure river ride through the jungle into a mysterious temple to find clues before emerging into daylight and a 60-foot waterfall. Perched on its launching pad high above Flyboys, the adults-only swim up bar, is Kartrite's DHC-2 Beaver Float Plane, affectionately named, "Spirit of Tannersville."

Located just 90 minutes from New York City and two hours from Philadelphia, Camelback has wide appeal to a broad audience, including families and seasonal outdoor enthusiasts. For more information about Camelback Resort or to make a reservation, call 855.515.1283 or visit https://www.camelbackresort.com/.

About Camelback Resort

Camelback Resort continues to reinvent itself since opening in 1963 with 14 trails and 3 lifts serving 41,656 skiers. Today, Camelback serves more than 1.6 million outdoor enthusiasts and visitors annually with 38 trails, 16 lifts and USA's largest snowtubing park (with an out-of-this-world "Galactic" light experience) Camelback Mountain Adventures (featuring PA's only mountain coaster and North America's longest twin 4,000-foot Zip-Flyers), Camelbeach Waterpark (PA's biggest outdoor waterpark) and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, voted USA Today's 2018 #1 Indoor Waterpark. For more information, to purchase season passes, view live webcams, and to check schedule and operating hours visit: https://www.camelbackresort.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort





