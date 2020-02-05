AQUA BOIL Announces Mardi Gras Celebration

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Aqua Boil, the new casual Cajun-inspired seafood boil restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, will be hosting a week-long Mardi Gras celebration from February 24 to March 1 featuring all-you-can-eat shrimp boils for 90 minutes priced at $35.

Guests can customize each of their boils with a choice of garlic butter, lemon pepper and the Cajun mix (garlic butter, lemon pepper and Old Bay) as well as decide how spicy to make it with mild, medium, spicy or for those brave enough to try it - raging hot!

Complement the shrimp with a la carte side dishes such as oven baked Brussels sprouts, garlic fried rice, andouille sausages, corn, garlic bread and potatoes.

It wouldn't be a Mardi Gras celebration without some cocktails and Aqua Boil has some beautiful Insta-worthy ones with Under the Sea (Malibu pineapple rum, white wine, peach schnapps and lychee juice) and Seas the Day! (tequila, mango puree and rimmed with a spicy Cajun salt).

Aqua Boil is located at 750 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019. Visit https://www.aquaboilnyc.com/ or call 212.464.7428.

