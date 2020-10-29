APOTHIC WINES and Sarah Michelle Gellar Partner to Create an 'Evening of Intrigue' Ahead of Halloween

APOTHIC WINES

Sarah Michelle Gellar co-authors "An Evening of Intrigue: Choose Your Apothic Journey," with Apothic Wines to help fans find their perfect pour through an immersive virtual experience.

Apothic, the wine brand known for challenging conventions through its innovative blends and its recently launched, first-ever red varietal (Apothic Cab), collaborates with American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar to incite mischief this Halloween. Evening of Intrigue: Choose Your Apothic Journey is a virtual one-of-a-kind experience that promises a night that's anything but ordinary and guides rebel wine lovers through a mysterious adventure, narrated by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Not for the faint of heart, each element of the experience will ignite curiosity and result in discovery of the perfect Apothic wine for those who dare to take the journey.

Celebrate at home - Sarah Michelle Gellar sips a glass of Apothic Red as she embarks on the Evening of Intrigue: Choose Your Apothic Journey leading up to Halloween.

"While Halloween may look a little different this year, we want Apothic fans to experience a sense of mystery and excitement-in a truly unique and intriguing way," said Molly Davis, Vice President of Marketing at Apothic. "Apothic is known for providing all the ingredients for a perfect night - how that night plays out is now up to each participant. We're excited to partner with Sarah Michelle Gellar because she conjures up the bold spirit of the brand, having played notoriously mysterious roles fans know and love."

As they enter the site, consumers are invited to a secret soirée, and from there are prompted to make a series of decisions that ultimately lead them to a custom recommendation of their perfect Apothic wine - the possibilities are endless. Rule breakers, take note: The more daring the answers, the bolder the wine recommendation.

"I've always been a fan of Apothic wine. I love how smooth their blends are and drawn in by how the wines challenge convention," said Sarah Michelle Gellar. "Creating this journey together has been so much fun-I've actually spooked myself at times. Like everyone else, I'll be celebrating Halloween at home this year. Now, I feel connected to everyone who will be watching and experiencing their own Apothic adventure."

ABOUT APOTHIC

Apothic has been a true original from the start, crafting a rich and bold Red Blend that launched a daring legacy. Visionary Winemaker Deb Juergenson continues to challenge convention with a portfolio of intriguing blends, including several limited-release wines. Wonder what's next? Just watch. You won't be disappointed.

