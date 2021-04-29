Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANGRY ORCHARD Teams up with NIPYATA! for Teacher Appreciation Week

Apr. 29, 2021  
Teacher Appreciation Week starts on May 4th, and while we know a traditional sign of gratitude is to give a teacher an apple, this year, teachers deserve something a bit...stronger. So Angry Orchard is partnering with NIPYATA! to create limited-edition Teacher Appreciation Day cards, complete with an ice cold Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. And while it's been a while since we've been in school, we like to think of it as a virtual cheers to the teacher in your life - your roommate, family member, friend, or mentor.

Available for nationwide shipping now through May, the greeting cards can be found HERE for $14.99 plus shipping.

NIPYATA! is the ultimate personalized gifting platform for fun-loving adults and features celebratory offerings for a variety of occasions, including holidays, birthdays, and more. With personalized boozy Greeting Cards that hold a delicious adult beverage delivered right to your door, NIPYATA! makes gifting Boozy, Brilliant and Fun.

Angry Orchard is the leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard and NIPYATA


