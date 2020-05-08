ACTIVIA and Jade Roper Partner for Instagram Giveaway

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and it's going to look different this year than in the past. Parents are overloaded right now - juggling working from home with homeschooling, all while trying to make ends meet and keeping their kids happy. On a normal year, flowers for Mother's Day might suffice, but 2020 is proving that sometimes it's the small things that matter most.

To give mom the simple gift of taking something off their ever-expanding plate, Activia is partnering up with Bachelor alum, Jade Roper for an Instagram giveaway, gifting over $22,000 to moms across the country to cover their next round of groceries.

See below for the scoop on the giveaway:

-Kicking off this Sunday, May 10 through Thursday, May 14, Activia will be honoring 150 moms by giving away 30 gift cards a day, $150 each, for moms to use towards their next round of groceries.

-To give a mother figure in your life a chance to win, nominate them by following Activia on Instagram and tagging a nominee in the comments.

-150 winners will be selected at random on Friday, May 15 and will receive a $150 gift card to use on their next grocery run.

For more information on Antivia, please visit: https://www.activia.us.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Antivia and Jade Roper





Related Articles