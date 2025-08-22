 tracker
6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend

Rest, relax, and sip these delicious drinks for Labor Day 2025.

By: Aug. 22, 2025
Labor Day is almost here, bringing the unofficial send-off to summer—and the perfect excuse to clink a glass or two. Whether you’re firing up the grill, heading to the beach, or lounging with friends, this lineup of cocktails is ready to keep the party going.

From the tropical kick of a Pineapple Rickey to the buzzy charm of a Limoncello Spritz, these drinks are all about fresh, festive flavor. I’ve even included low-ABV spritzes and a zero-proof paloma so everyone—yes, everyone—can join the toast. With easy ingredients and quick prep, these recipes keep the focus where it belongs: soaking up the long weekend.

6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend Image

Loca Loka Sunrise Surprise

Ingredients:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco
1 oz Grenadine
2 oz Cranberry Juice
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Cherry

Directions:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and cherry. 

6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend ImageKentucky Buck

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger bitters
1 oz ginger simple syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
2–3 strawberries
2 mint leaves
1 mint sprig
Club soda

Instructions:

Add all ingredients except the club soda to a highball (Collins) glass and lightly muddle. Top with club soda, then garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry.

6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend ImageRiunite Lambrusco Spritz (Low-ABV)

Ingredients:

1 part Riunite Lambrusco
1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Instructions:

Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.

Pallini Spritz 

Ingredients:

2 oz Pallini Limoncello
3 oz Prosecco
1 oz Sparkling water
Garnish: Lemon Slice

Instructions: 

Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a  lemon slice.

6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend Image

6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend ImagePineapple Rickey

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin Brazilian Pineapple
.5 oz Lime Juice
.75 oz pineapple juice
Top with Soda Water

Instructions: 

Combine all ingredients in Highball glass building over ice
Top with soda water, stir with straw or spoon to balance and fully dilute
Garnish with pineapple piece or leaf

6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend ImageFluère Paloma (Non-alc)

Ingredients:

1 ¾ oz Fluère Smoked Agave
 ½ oz Lime Juice
Topped with Grapefruit Soda 
Garnish: Grapefruit zest

Directions:

Add ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest.


