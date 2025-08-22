6 Cocktail Recipes for a Perfect Labor Day Weekend

Rest, relax, and sip these delicious drinks for Labor Day 2025.
Labor Day is almost here, bringing the unofficial send-off to summer—and the perfect excuse to clink a glass or two. Whether you’re firing up the grill, heading to the beach, or lounging with friends, this lineup of cocktails is ready to keep the party going.
From the tropical kick of a Pineapple Rickey to the buzzy charm of a Limoncello Spritz, these drinks are all about fresh, festive flavor. I’ve even included low-ABV spritzes and a zero-proof paloma so everyone—yes, everyone—can join the toast. With easy ingredients and quick prep, these recipes keep the focus where it belongs: soaking up the long weekend.
Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco
1 oz Grenadine
2 oz Cranberry Juice
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Cherry
Directions:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and cherry.
Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger bitters
1 oz ginger simple syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
2–3 strawberries
2 mint leaves
1 mint sprig
Club soda
Instructions:
Add all ingredients except the club soda to a highball (Collins) glass and lightly muddle. Top with club soda, then garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry.
Ingredients:
1 part Riunite Lambrusco
1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon
Instructions:
Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.
Ingredients:
2 oz Pallini Limoncello
3 oz Prosecco
1 oz Sparkling water
Garnish: Lemon Slice
Instructions:
Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin Brazilian Pineapple
.5 oz Lime Juice
.75 oz pineapple juice
Top with Soda Water
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in Highball glass building over ice
Top with soda water, stir with straw or spoon to balance and fully dilute
Garnish with pineapple piece or leaf
Ingredients:
1 ¾ oz Fluère Smoked Agave
½ oz Lime Juice
Topped with Grapefruit Soda
Garnish: Grapefruit zest
Directions:
Add ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest.
