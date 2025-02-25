2025 NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL 3/12 to 3/16

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantis Paradise Island, the most iconic destination resort in the world and the culinary capital of the Caribbean, announces its culinary talent and events for theÂ Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food FestivalÂ (NPIWFF),Â from Wednesday, March 12 â€“ Sunday, March 16, 2025. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now atÂ npiwff.org.

The ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants led by more globally recognized, Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other destination in the region. Through its exclusive partnerships, the resort also highlights top Bahamian culinary talents including Julie Lightbourne of renowned Sip Sip, Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzieâ€™s Fresh Conch, and Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice. Atlantis Paradise Island is the leader in providing superior epicurean experiences for visitors and the community.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches and dinners. The 2025 Festival will debut celebrity chefsÂ Bobby Flay,Â Kardea Brown,Â Katie LeeÂ andÂ Michael Symon, in addition to welcoming back beloved acclaimed master mixologistÂ Tony Abou-GanimÂ and culinary talentsÂ Alon Shaya,Â JJ Johnson,Â JosÃ© AndrÃ©s, andÂ Michael White.Â

This yearâ€™s Festival will also host special performances by Grammy Award-winning bandÂ Baha MenÂ at Tacos & Tequila and multi-Grammy Award-winning Jamaican-American reggae artistÂ ShaggyÂ for a late-night performance at the Festivalâ€™s signature Jerk Jam.Â

Highlights of the 2025 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival include:

-Jerk Jam â€“ A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by chefs JJ Johnson and Kardea Brown, with a performance by Shaggy.

-Tacos & Tequila â€“ A taco and tequila fiesta with Michael Symon and festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim with a performance by Baha Men.

-Taste of Paradise â€“ The festival's signature tasting event with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs, including Julie Lightbourneâ€™s Sip Sip and McKenizeâ€™s Conch Shack and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.Â

-Wine Dinner with Bobby Flay â€“ A once in a lifetime intimate dinner with all-star chef Bobby Flay, held at the resortâ€™s Oceanâ€™s Edge bluff.

-Conch Tales with JosÃ© AndrÃ©s â€“ Join award-winning chef JosÃ© AndrÃ©s at his restaurant FISH for a deep dive into the art of conch, sustainable practices around the local fish and more.Â Â

-Island Food Tour â€“ Join world-renowned chef Michael Symon for an unforgettable Island Food Tour through Nassau. Participating restaurants include Bon Vivants, Solemar, The London Tapas & Cocktail Bar, and Wild Thyme Restaurant & Bar.

In addition to hosting world-famous culinary talent, NPIWFF features Bahamian chefs, eateries, establishments, and the resortâ€™s distinguished chefs and mixologists. Participating Atlantis resort restaurants and bars includeÂ Paranza, the Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Michael White;Â CafÃ© Martinique, the French restaurant redefining classic dishes;Â Shake ShackÂ Atlantis, the first shack opened in a resort location, offering specialty menu items and a full bar;Â Silan, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya;Â Carmineâ€™s, the family-friendly restaurant serving homestyle Southern Italian meals from Chef Glenn Rolnick; andÂ The Dilly Club, the lively bar with creative cocktails and a vibrant nightlife.

NPIWFF proudly showcases local chefs, entrepreneurs and restauranters from the Bahamas, including:Â Bon Vivants,Â Kitchen Culture,Â Mudda Freeze,Â The New Duff,Â Wild Thyme Restaurant & Bar,Â The Poop Deck SandyportÂ and more.

While successfully highlighting the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub, Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also generates awareness forÂ Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect, preserve and raise awareness for marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

In developing programming and production for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is joined for the second year by Lee Brian Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine & Food Festival and New York City Wine & Food Festival, and Randy Fisher, founder of CREaM (Culinary Related Entertainment and Marketing).

The complete lineup of festival events and tickets are available now atÂ npiwff.orgÂ andÂ atlantisbahamas.com. FollowÂ @NPIWFFÂ andÂ @AtlantisBahamasÂ for the most up-to-date festival details. For additional restaurant information, visitÂ atlantisbahamas.com.

Available now: Atlantis Paradise Islandâ€™s NPIWFFÂ Festival Pass & Room Package. Guests can save $150 on a festival pass when purchased with a room booking.Â

Photo Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island

