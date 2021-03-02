Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE DECK RESTAURANT AND BAR Celebrates St. Patrick's Day in support of Bucks County Playhouse

The Deck Restaurant and Bar

Mar. 2, 2021  
The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse, situated on the beautiful Delaware River, will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day Weekend (March 12 - 14, 2021) with traditional Irish fare and drink specials for Dine In and To Go. Reservations are suggested for the holiday weekend by calling the restaurant at 267-270-2989 or by visiting PlayhouseDeck.com. Pick-up and delivery to a ten-mile radius from the restaurant is available. All the proceeds from The Deck Restaurant and Bar support the non-profit mission of Bucks County Playhouse.

"We will be celebrating the St. Patrick's Day holiday with Potato Pancakes, Shepherd's Pie, Corned Beef & Potatoes, Stuffed Cabbage and Nutty Irishman Bread Pudding," Restaurant Manager, Michael Mandato said. "Our entire regular winter seasonal menu will also be available for dining or take-out." Visit the website (www.playhousedeck.com) for complete menu details.

Drink specials include $6 pints of Slyfox Nitro O'Reilly's Stout, $5 Guinness Nitro Cans and a special feature cocktail "Irish Potato Martini."

Delivery is available within 10 miles of The Deck Restaurant and Bar for a fee of $6 and within 20 miles for $10. Contactless curbside pick-up is also available. After placing an order on the website, patrons drive to Bucks County Playhouse parking lot, call or text 267-270-2989, and the order is brought to the car.

For more information about The Deck Restaurant and Bar, visit www.playhousedeck.com. For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org.

