SHAKE SHACK Offers Special To-Go Meal at Paramus Location

New Jersey diners are looking for easy and accessible food options without sacrificing the fun. Beginning this Saturday March 28th, the Shake Shack food truck will be stationed in the Paramus Shake Shack parking lot to cook up an exclusive offering - Shack Steak Frites - in collaboration with longtime beef purveyor, Pat LaFrieda.

For $24.99, guests will be able to purchase a to-go meal that features a juicy 10 oz. Pat LaFrieda ribeye steak cooked medium to medium-rare served with Shake Shack's signature crispy crinkle cut fries, watercress greens, ShackSauce and horseradish sauce.

The food truck will operate as a drive-in experience, meaning customers will be able to remain in their cars as they order and take home their meals.

The address for this special experience is the Paramus Shake Shack parking lot, 479 Route 17 South (between Midland & Ridgewood Avenues), Paramus, NJ 07652. Call: 201.241.2381

For more information on Shake Shack, please visit https://www.shakeshack.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shake Shack





