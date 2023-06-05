SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting

SALT & STRAW Ice Cream

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town Photo 1 Review: RED HORSE by David Burke in White Plains-The Talk of the Town
TRIBINI Espresso Martini – An Outstanding RTD Photo 2 TRIBINI Espresso Martini – An Outstanding RTD
Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective Photo 3 Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective
More for Memorial Day – A Staycation Weekend Photo 4 More for Memorial Day – A Staycation Weekend

SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting

Join cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, co-founders of beloved, pioneering ice cream brand Salt & Straw, for a rare NYC tasting of their new summer flavors and classics.

Kim and Tyler are hosting a pop-up event that will be open to the public at Blue Stripes Cacao Shop [28 E 13th Street] on Friday, June 9th from 4-7pm, offering New Yorkers free scoops of three new Salt & Straw flavors from their June Upcycled Series menu, as well as two signature classics, while supplies last. The pop-up menu includes:

-Cacao Pulp & Chocolate Stracciatella Gelato: in collaboration with Blue Stripes, the cacao brand founded by famed chocolatier Oded Brenner, the cacao gelato, which is made using the whole pod including the shell and pulp, is striped with ribbons of melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate stracciatella

-Lemon Curd & Whey: in collaboration with The Spare Food Co., the culinary innovation company co-founded by socially conscious, sustainably-minded brothers, chef Adam Kaye (former Culinary Director at Blue Hill) and Jeremy Kaye (formerly Patagonia, Nike), whose mission to create food and beverage products that aim to fix the broken food system which views overlooked ingredients as food waste, versus what they really are: wasted food. The tart, tangy gelato is infused with The Spare Food Co.’s upcycled whey based, chef-crafted, climate-friendly probiotic sparkling Lemon & Ginger Spare Tonic.

-Salted Caramel & Okara Cupcakes (V): in collaboration with Renewal Mill, the upcycled food company that turns nutritious byproducts from food manufacturing into superfood ingredients and premium, plant-based desserts. The flavor features a salted coconut oat milk ice cream base studded with bits of dark chocolate cupcakes, frosted with vegan caramel and featuring okara flour, a flour made from the pulp leftover when making soy milk.

-Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons - A signature flavor that combines Guatemalan fleur de sel ice cream with ribbons of housemade, hand-burned caramel for a positively obsession-worthy blend of salty and sweet.

-Honey Lavender - Bliss for lavender lovers. Salt & Straw steeps pounds of lavender petals in local honey, bringing out complex, herbaceous flavors

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style Photo
Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style

There's a special day for wine lovers coming up, National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 10th. 

2
CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16 Photo
CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark, the award-winning family summer playground at Camelback Resort, has an amazing line-up of activities, adventures, attractions, chills and thrills to launch its 25th anniversary season, starting on Friday, June 16.

3
CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE Programming Introduces European Specialties to US and Canada Photo
CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE Programming Introduces European Specialties to US and Canada

The Charming Taste of Europe is a project that introduces European specialties to the United States and Canada that include Italian and French wines along with fresh fruits from Greece. 

4
THE RICHARDSON and BOULTON & WATT Present Refreshing Cocktail Recipes Photo
THE RICHARDSON and BOULTON & WATT Present Refreshing Cocktail Recipes

Head to Brooklyn institution for billiards and a frozen cocktail with a twist at The Richardson, or make your way to the East Village and have the flavor of this summer mixed into a cocktail at Boulton & Watt.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting
Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in StyleDestinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style
CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16
CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE Programming Introduces European Specialties to US and CanadaCHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE Programming Introduces European Specialties to US and Canada

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You