SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting

Join cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, co-founders of beloved, pioneering ice cream brand Salt & Straw, for a rare NYC tasting of their new summer flavors and classics.

Kim and Tyler are hosting a pop-up event that will be open to the public at Blue Stripes Cacao Shop [28 E 13th Street] on Friday, June 9th from 4-7pm, offering New Yorkers free scoops of three new Salt & Straw flavors from their June Upcycled Series menu, as well as two signature classics, while supplies last. The pop-up menu includes:

-Cacao Pulp & Chocolate Stracciatella Gelato: in collaboration with Blue Stripes, the cacao brand founded by famed chocolatier Oded Brenner, the cacao gelato, which is made using the whole pod including the shell and pulp, is striped with ribbons of melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate stracciatella

-Lemon Curd & Whey: in collaboration with The Spare Food Co., the culinary innovation company co-founded by socially conscious, sustainably-minded brothers, chef Adam Kaye (former Culinary Director at Blue Hill) and Jeremy Kaye (formerly Patagonia, Nike), whose mission to create food and beverage products that aim to fix the broken food system which views overlooked ingredients as food waste, versus what they really are: wasted food. The tart, tangy gelato is infused with The Spare Food Co.’s upcycled whey based, chef-crafted, climate-friendly probiotic sparkling Lemon & Ginger Spare Tonic.

-Salted Caramel & Okara Cupcakes (V): in collaboration with Renewal Mill, the upcycled food company that turns nutritious byproducts from food manufacturing into superfood ingredients and premium, plant-based desserts. The flavor features a salted coconut oat milk ice cream base studded with bits of dark chocolate cupcakes, frosted with vegan caramel and featuring okara flour, a flour made from the pulp leftover when making soy milk.

-Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons - A signature flavor that combines Guatemalan fleur de sel ice cream with ribbons of housemade, hand-burned caramel for a positively obsession-worthy blend of salty and sweet.

-Honey Lavender - Bliss for lavender lovers. Salt & Straw steeps pounds of lavender petals in local honey, bringing out complex, herbaceous flavors

