Ziel Dance & Film Festival Presents REFRACTIONS An Intimate Look At First In-Person Events Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Ziel Dance Theater, a modern dance company founded in Brooklyn, NY, will host their first in-person performance and film screening titled, Ziel Dance & Film Festival - Refractions, an immersive, multimedia night of dance about breaking out through isolation.

The dance company's mission is to bring its diversified dancers, dance films, and innovative repertoire to the intimate gallery stage of the David DuPuy Studios on Saturday, June 26th at 7pm.

Ziel Dance Theater is presenting new choreography "And There it Was," imagined by the former Graham 2 dancer and ZDT principal member Tomislav Nevistic, who derived inspiration for the movements from his paintings that portrayed his personal loss and periods of his isolation. and will debut the new film, "Chamber," an intra-perceptual, self-losing story created by the ZDT founder Devin Ziel in response to the pandemic.

"'Chamber' is a psychological dance film set inside a mirrored room about the ways in which we are trapped looking from the viewpoint of our own eyes. The physical isolation of quarantine has reinforced how our knowledge is bound to our experiences and conceptual frameworks; 'Chamber' is a physical and visual exploration of the necessity of self-consciousness in which perception takes place." In addition to these two pieces, the festival will also feature dance film artists from around the world.

Having successfully hosted a virtual festival this past Spring, in which they received more than 900 entries, ZDT is thrilled to bring the exchange of creative energy to a live audience and rejoice in this cathartic renewal of the New York arts scene by way of ZDF - Refractions. The indoor performances will provide an exclusive view into the dancer's world and perspectives of the challenging past year. The ZDF festival offers world-class arts in an immersive and socially distanced atmosphere, complete with food and drink refreshments. Featuring guest dance film artists from all around the world, this night of interdimensional, transcendental, starry dance performances is not to be missed.

Ticket price is $30/pp and an RSVP is strongly encouraged: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ziel-dance-film-festival-tickets-157562276009. The live festival is limited in observance of the New York City Department of Health protocols.