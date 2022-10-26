Works & Process Presents LayeRhythm (On The Move) With The Hood Lockers

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting The Hood Lockers, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

LayeRhythm founder Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Events feature choreographed work from guest companies alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

Third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY, with community partner Hi-ARTS present "LayeRhythm (On The Move)" at the Guggenheim (9/15), The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (10/20), Gibney Center (11/17), and Lincoln Center (12/15).