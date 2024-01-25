Video: NYC Ballet's Jovani Furlan on Justin Peck's ROTUNDA

Watch as Furlan breaks down the anatomy of dance.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Watch as original cast member Jovani Furlan illustrates how punctuated repetition, choreographic tension, and the element of surprise effect the moods of an early rehearsal that Justin Peck sought in creating Rotunda.

Born in Joinville, Brazil, Mr. Furlan started dancing at the age of 11 at The Bolshoi Theater School in Brazil.

In 2010 he participated in the International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi, and was offered a full scholarship to attend the Miami City Ballet School by Edward Villella.

Mr. Furlan began his training at the MCB School in 2011 and joined Miami City Ballet in 2012. He was promoted to soloist in 2015 and was named an MCB principal dancer in 2017.

At MCB, his repertory of featured roles included George Balanchine’s Allegro Brillante, Ballet Imperial, Episodes, Jewels, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, Serenade, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, Square Dance, Swan Lake, Symphony in Three Movements, Theme and Variations, and La Valse; Jerome Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering, West Side Story Suite, and The Concert; as well as works by Richard Alston, John Cranko, Peter Martins, Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, Liam Scarlett, Paul Taylor, Twyla Tharp, and Christopher Wheeldon.

Mr. Furlan was joined NYCB as a soloist in August 2019 and in February 2022 he was promoted to principal dancer.







