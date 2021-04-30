Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vangeline Theater to Stream WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE on Demand

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee utilizes the intensity of the art form butoh to convey a serious problem: the environmental repercussions of non-recyclable waste.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Vangeline Theater's live stream archival footage of Wake Up and Smell the Coffee, a 60-minute dance piece performed in 2017 at Triskelion Arts, premiered on Earth Day 2021 and is available on demand at https://vimeo.com/539620835 until May 2.

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee utilizes the intensity of the art form butoh to convey a serious problem: the environmental repercussions of non-recyclable waste. The performers danced through garbage; a set made of 1500 collected unsalvageable coffee cups, illustrating the extensive amount of non-recyclable waste generated by society. Currently, Americans are responsible for a staggering 58% of the paper cup consumption in the world. This issue is directly linked to the threat of global warming.

"We are not quite ready to get back into the theater yet," explained Vangeline. "As a result, I have been looking for archival footage to share with our audiences this Spring. In 2017, I conceived Wake Up and Smell the Coffee as a cautionary tale about global warming; four years and one pandemic later, this piece has never felt more relevant.

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee is a good fit for streaming; it is family-friendly and has a fairy tale narrative that is really accessible. It tackles a serious subject, but the piece can be whimsical at times. I drew as much from butoh as I did from European traditions, infusing butoh with satire, pocking fun at the preciousness of Western cultural heritage. These days, we all could use a little humor; hopefully, on Earth Day weekend, the message of this piece-overconsumption, and hubris-will resonate while audiences are entertained." Conceived, choreographed and directed by Vangeline. Dancers: Azumi Oe, Leah Marie Beltran, Maki Shinagawa, Margherita Tisato, Maddy Sher, Sindy Butz, Stacy Lynn Smith and Vangeline. Originally performed on April 22nd, 2017 at Triskelion Arts.


