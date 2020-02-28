Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Announced At Symphony Space

The year 2020 celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition and the 40th anniversary of Kozlova's defection, with Leonid Kozlov, from the Soviet Union (the couple were principal dancers with the Bolshoi Ballet and defected when the Company performed in Los Angeles).

At the March 19th event, Valentina and Leonid will be reunited on stage (Leonid will come from his home in Aruba), and there will be performances by special guests, including former Gold Medalist Brooklyn Mack. A Korean dance company, scheduled to appear live, is sadly not able to travel at this time and will be seen on video.

Approximately 150 dancers from countries around the world will compete, representing Argentina, Aruba, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ireland, Latvia, Mexico, Paraguay, Poland, Russian Federation, USA, and Venezuela. They will dance for company contracts and scholarships to major international schools.

The dancers have chosen their solos and pas de deux from dozens of selections submitted to them by VKIBC. Among the more unique dances offered are the Cavalry Halt Pas de Deux by Gusev after Petipa; Shades Variations and the Gold Idol from La Bayadere by Petipa; a solo from Laurencia by Chabukiani; the Fairy Doll variation by Legat, variation from Walpurgis Nacht by Lavrovsky; and La Vivandiere by Arthur Saint-Leon, along with dances from Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, and other classics.

With the support once again of the Serge Lifar Foundation, Ms. Kozlova is again able to offer compulsory solos from Lifar's Suite en Blanc, for men and women in the senior division. Chairman of the Jury Charles Jude, who danced Suite en Blanc countless times during his career as etoile with the Paris Opera Ballet, will coach the dancers.

Jury:

Charles Jude (France) returns as Chairman of the Jury

Mikko Nissinen (USA) is Honorary Chairman of the Jury

Patricia Aulestia de Alba (Mexico)

Nina Buisson (France)

Valentin Elizarieu (Belarus)

Olga Guardia de Smoak (Panama)

Sun Hee Kim (South Korea)

Jeffrey Hughes (USA)

Mi Sook Jeon (South Korea)

Regina Kaupuza (Latvia)

Konstantin Kostijukov (Serbia)

Aivars Leimanis (Latvia)

Paul McRae (USA

Brfenda Neville (USA)

Melanie Person (USA)

Radenko Pavlovich (USA)

Michael Pink (USA)

Ricardo Scheir (Brazil)

Sergei Soloviev (Russia)

Tamas Solymosi (Hungary)

Nikolai Tsiskaridze (Russia).

VKIBC is once again honored for the support of the Serge Lifar Foundation and the Nureyev Foundation.

Schedule

Monday March 15 - Classical Competition Rounds

Tuesday March 16 - Classical Competition Rounds

Wednesday March 17 - Contemporary Competition Rounds

Thursday March 18 - Classical Competition Finals

Friday March 19 at 6 PM - 40th Anniversary Gala with Valentina Kozlova and Leonid Kozlov

Saturday March 20 at 6 PM- Awards Announcement followed by Gala Performance of Medalists

(for specific times about the Rounds, please visit the website at www.vkibc.org)

Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street)

Tickets: all day pass for Competitions, tickets for Gala March 19, tickets for Awards March 20: $40 general admission; $20 for students/seniors

Reservations: www.symphonyspace.org or 212.864.5400





