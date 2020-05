Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of the #OurHouseToYourHouse series, join The Royal Ballet for a YouTube Premiere of Cathy Marston's The Cellist, inspired by the momentous life and career of celebrated cellist Jacqueline du Pré and set to a commissioned score by Philip Feeney.

The production will be made available at 7pm BST on Friday 29 May.

Watch the trailer below!

