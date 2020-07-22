Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Texas Ballet Theater and Lyle Lovett Create 'Don't Touch My Hat'
The dancers bring Lovett's song to life in this new video!
Texas Ballet Theater and Lyle Lovett have teamed up to bring Lovett's song, "Don't Touch My Hat," to life!
"Don't Touch My Hat" is written and performed by Lyle Lovett.
Check out the video below!
Video directed by: Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.
Video edited by: Jiyan Dai
Dancers, in order of appearance: Carolyn Judson, Kyle Torres-Hiyoshi, Jiyan Dai, Carl Coomer, Paige Nyman, Katelyn Rhodes, Adeline Melcher, Hannah Wood, Nineh Irving, Laura Gruener, Brett Young, Alexandra Farber, Dara Oda, Nicole Von Enck, Philip Slocki, Cristian Jimenez, Beñat Andueza Molina, Rie Matsuura, Celeste Gaiera
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Speaks to the Challenges of Socially-Distanced Theatre
- Cheyenne Jackson & More Will Star in Kenny Ortega's New Netflix Musical Series, JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS
- VIDEO: Watch Carole King's Full 2016 Concert at BST Hyde Park
- VIDEO: Mykal Kilgore, Gizel Jimenez, and Kathryn Allison Perform 'Token Goat Song' by Rona Siddiqui as Part of WICKED's Flying Free Series