VIDEO: Texas Ballet Theater and Lyle Lovett Create 'Don't Touch My Hat'

The dancers bring Lovett's song to life in this new video!

Texas Ballet Theater and Lyle Lovett have teamed up to bring Lovett's song, "Don't Touch My Hat," to life!

"Don't Touch My Hat" is written and performed by Lyle Lovett.

Check out the video below!

Video directed by: Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.

Video edited by: Jiyan Dai

Dancers, in order of appearance: Carolyn Judson, Kyle Torres-Hiyoshi, Jiyan Dai, Carl Coomer, Paige Nyman, Katelyn Rhodes, Adeline Melcher, Hannah Wood, Nineh Irving, Laura Gruener, Brett Young, Alexandra Farber, Dara Oda, Nicole Von Enck, Philip Slocki, Cristian Jimenez, Beñat Andueza Molina, Rie Matsuura, Celeste Gaiera

