VIDEO: Teen Performs TikTok Dance With His Grandma While Social Distancing

Apr. 21, 2020  

GMA has shared the story behind a TikTok that has gone viral!

Lewis Leigh taught his grandma, Phyllis Leigh a viral dance from TikTok while standing at a safe distance.

"Everyone just saying it's a wholesome video," Lewis said. "It's upsetting because my grandmother lives on her own so the highlight of her week is when my family and I visit."

Check out the video below!

@lewisleighh

so today I went to get my nans essential groceries and when I delivered them we made a tiktok lol ##fyp ##foryou ##nan ##uk ##grandma

♬ Jawsh 685 | Laxed [SIREN BEAT] - emmapearson033


