Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Teen Performs TikTok Dance With His Grandma While Social Distancing
GMA has shared the story behind a TikTok that has gone viral!
Lewis Leigh taught his grandma, Phyllis Leigh a viral dance from TikTok while standing at a safe distance.
"Everyone just saying it's a wholesome video," Lewis said. "It's upsetting because my grandmother lives on her own so the highlight of her week is when my family and I visit."
Check out the video below!
@lewisleighh
so today I went to get my nans essential groceries and when I delivered them we made a tiktok lol ##fyp ##foryou ##nan ##uk ##grandma♬ Jawsh 685 | Laxed [SIREN BEAT] - emmapearson033