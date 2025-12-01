American Repertory Ballet | Princeton Ballet School appoints Samantha Dunster as Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) | Princeton Ballet School (PBS) has appointed Samantha Dunster as its next Artistic Director, effective November 2025.

“It is my tremendous honor to be appointed Artistic Director of ARB | PBS,” says Dunster. “I am deeply humbled by the trust placed in me and inspired by the opportunity to help shape the organization's next chapter with passion, integrity, and a heartfelt love for this art form. Ballet has the power to transform, to connect, and to uplift, and ARB | PBS has demonstrated this positive impact on students, audiences, artists, and community members for over 70 years. I am committed to carrying the organization's legacy forward while finding new ways to make ballet, and the artistic excellence of ARB | PBS, even more accessible.”

Ms. Dunster joined ARB | PBS as Director of Artistic Operations for the 2024/25 season, and has been in this leadership role as an integral part of the artistic team which includes Ethan Stiefel (Artist in Residence), Gillian Murphy (Artistic Associate), and Nanako Yamamoto (Assistant Rehearsal Director). As Artistic Director, Ms. Dunster will assume artistic oversight of the professional Company, the Princeton Ballet School, and all Access & Enrichment programs such as DANCE POWER and Dance for Parkinson’s classes.

“We are thrilled to have Samantha on board!” says Daphne Jones, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her artistic leadership is decisive, collaborative, and collegial. She has a keen eye, sophisticated artistry, and is a clear communicator who connects with dancers of all ages. The synergy between Sam, Ethan and Gillian in the studios is exciting; together they truly are an all-star artistic team. Our dancers have been enthusiastically absorbing this world-class direction, bringing our productions and studio instruction to inspiring new heights.”

In addition to curating programs and coaching for both the School and Company, Ms. Dunster will create new work as well. American Repertory Ballet will present Ms. Dunster’s Cinderella from March 6-8, 2026 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Then, Princeton Ballet School will present Snow White, also choreographed by Ms. Dunster, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center from May 9-10, 2026.

“At American Repertory Ballet | Princeton Ballet School, Samantha has already made an indelible mark on the artistic quality of the organization,” says Julie Diana Hench, Executive Director. “She is coaching professional dancers in main-stage productions, refining curriculum for young students, and creating opportunities for even more community members to experience the art form. Her vision for the organization is strongly focused on artistic excellence and community access, which builds on our exceptional 71-year legacy. I look forward to our continued partnership!"