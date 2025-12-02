Zoë Dunwoodie Named Recipient of the 2026 EXPOUND Residency

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Executive Producer of Australian Dance Theatre (‘ADT'), Viviana Sacchero has announced South Australian independent choreographer Zoë Dunwoodie as the recipient of the 2026 EXPOUND Residency to further develop her work LLAMA.

Available through LOFT, the recently established centre for independent choreography led by ADT and CreateSA, EXPOUND is one of the largest choreographic residencies of its kind in Australia, offering the successful artist a grant of $30,000 and up to six weeks of time in the LOFT Studio in the Lion Arts Centre.

“In a time where opportunities for mid-career and established artists are shrinking, ADT is thrilled to be working with CreateSA to provide major investment into the expansion of independent choreographic practice,” says Sacchero who leads LOFT alongside supporting ADT's busy artistic and touring schedule, “from a highly competitive field, LLAMA stood out as a deeply personal and highly inventive exploration of motherhood and the changing body. Zoë has emerged as a pillar of the independent dance community here in South Australia and we can't wait to see what she creates during her EXPOUND residency.”

Dunwoodie has a broad ranging artistic career which has seen her develop her own choreographic practice alongside working with some of South Australia's most important companies. She has worked with Australian Dance Theatre, Windmill Production Company, Patch Theatre Company and State Theatre Company South Australia among many others. In LLAMA, this experience informs a surreal exploration of motherhood, genetics and the things we inherit from those closest to us.

"Wow, what a privilege to be the 2026 EXPOUND resident!” says Zoë Dunwoodie, “To have time and space to explore the creative possibilities of this work, alongside some killer local artists, is tremendously exciting. Since entering motherhood nearly 5 months ago, time has become a precious and tenuous thing and so I recognise the immense privilege of being granted this opportunity. I am truly humbled by the panel's belief and investment in LLAMA and I can't wait to dive into the work's very personal and strange world with my collaborators.”

LOFT was established in 2025 as a space to support independent dance at Lion Arts Centre, aiming to provide opportunities for the South Australian dance community alongside providing connection to the national sector. Its inaugural program saw 24 residencies awarded, with a total of 108 artists utilising the space throughout the year.

“The Malinauskas Government is immensely proud to support LOFT, and we offer our heartfelt congratulations to Zoë on receiving the 2026 EXPOUND Residency,” says Minister for Arts, Hon Andrea Michaels MP, “A key pillar of our 10-year state cultural policy, A Place to Create, is ensuring that South Australia is a place for artists to build sustainable practice. Initiatives like LOFT and companies like ADT are crucial to cementing South Australia's reputation as a place for artistic leadership in Australia.”

Zoë will undertake her EXPOUND Residency in early 2026.