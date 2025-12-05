Gaudanse Receives $35,000 Grant From New York State Council On The Arts

gaudanse has received a grant award totaling $35,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded $80.9 million in FY 2026 to arts and culture nonprofits across all 10 regions and a historic number of artists.

"New York's arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of the state's identity, and we're making bold investments to ensure it remains strong," Governor Hochul said. "These grants will lift up artists and organizations in every region, fueling local economies and expanding access to the arts. Congratulations to all the grantees - your talent and dedication help power New York's future."

gaudanse (Gaudanse, Inc.)

is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interdisciplinary dance production organization rooted between New York, NY and New Orleans, LA. Founded by Imani Gaudin in 2020, our collective of multidisciplinary movement artists creates immersive, whimsical worlds that weave together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, culinary arts, and visual arts. Through accessible programs, mentorship, workshops, and performances, Gaudanse empowers early-career artists-particularly those from marginalized and underserved communities-to cultivate resilience, creativity, and connection. Our work is grounded in accessible, sustainable, wellness-centered creative practices that support personal and professional growth.