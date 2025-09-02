Dancers Over 40 to Host 17th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dancers Over 40 will celebrate five fabulous performers at its 17th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner on Monday, December 8th, 2025. This celebration honoring its very own members Carole Banninger, Diane Coupè, Andrew Jannetti, Diana Laurenson, and Jon Spano will be held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street, from 6–9pm.

The evening will be hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic, and nightlife columnist Michael Musto. There will be guest speakers and performances by Sabel Scities and Bootsie LeFaris, and a special Legacy Award will be given to former DO40 board member Kathy Seng-Gurland, honoring her three-decade dedication to the organization. Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and has contributed to promoting Dancers Over 40 and the History, Legacy, and Lives of our community. Some of these performers began their professional careers when LBJ was president — from Mame to A Chorus Line and 42nd Street, and many, many more dance-related companies. Definitely over hundreds of years of performance between them all!

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy, and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.