VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ayodele Casel: CHASING MAGIC

The event streams from The Joyce April 8th through 21st.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Trailblazer Ayodele Casel captures the spark of connection and creation in her latest work, Chasing Magic. Directed by Torya Beard, a long-time collaborator and Creative Director for Casel's 2019 unanimously-praised Joyce debut, this world premiere explores the magic of both tap dance and everyday life.

Welcoming old and new musical collaborators into the mix, Chasing Magic features performances by acclaimed jazz musician Arturo O'Farrill, singer/songwriter Crystal Monee Hall, music director and composer Annastasia Victory, and percussionist Senfu Stoney. Alongside an impressive crew of dancers, Casel leans into this moment of reconnecting.

In a long-awaited collaboration with EVIDENCE Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown, Casel's own archival tap dances serve as the soundtrack to which she and Brown respond. The lineup also features the New York premiere of "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Cheek to Cheek," performed and co-choreographed by Casel and fellow tap dancer Anthony Morigerato.

Joined by tap artists Naomi Funaki, Amanda Castro, and John Manzari, and filmed on The Joyce stage by tap dancer and filmmaker Kurt Csolak, Casel continues to tap into moments of collaboration that feel like magic.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.joyce.org/ayodele-casel

