VIDEO: Dutch National Ballet Dancers Perform New Ballet HOLD ON From Home

As of this week, you can watch the new ballet Hold On through the online channels of Dutch National Ballet. Milena Sidorova, dancer and choreographer with the company, choreographed the online work for 25 dancers from her own home, to the track of the same name by the Dutch band Di-rect.

The dancers, who are no longer able to rehearse together in the studio due to the corona crisis, received Sidorova's choreographic instructions through WhatsApp. The dancers then filmed their own part in the work themselves, directed by Dutch National Ballet's filmmaker Altin Kaftira, who edited the dancers' contributions to create a whole piece.

Inspired by the current crisis, Hold On shows people who can no longer meet up and are searching for new ways of getting together.

Watch the performance below!

