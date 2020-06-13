VIDEO: Apples and Oranges Hosts a Dance Accelerator with Orlando Ballet

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Apples and Oranges Arts and Orlando Ballet partner on an exciting innovative digital program modeled off the popular THEatre ACCELERATOR.

Dance Accelerator is an immersive dance competition for promising choreographers. Four groups of choreographers and dancers are tasked with creating a 90-120 second piece in a virtual space. A panel of judges including theater and dance professionals across the country will select the winner based off their performance and marketing pitch.

Watch the Dance Accelerator with Orlando Ballet below!

