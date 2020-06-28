Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: American Ballet Theater Celebrates Pride

Article Pixel Jun. 28, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in support of Pride!

"LESBIAN GAY BISEXUAL TRANSGENDER QUEER INTERSEX ASEXUAL ALLY and beyond! America's National Ballet Company elevates, supports, and celebrates all members of the LGBTQIA+ community! Happy Pride!" the caption reads.

Dancers in the video include João Menegussi, Javier Rivet, Calvin Royal III, Jacob Clerico, Remy Young, Connor Holloway, and Tyler Maloney.

Check it out below!

