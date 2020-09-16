VIDEO: #ABTCurriculum Announces Raising the Barre Weekend Workshop

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The workshop takes place live online, October 17-18 in New York.

The #ABTCurriculum has announced its upcoming Raising the Barre Weekend Workshop with Complexions Contemporary Ballet live online, October 17-18 in New York.

Designed for teachers and their students, this workshop will feature NIQUE: the official techNIQUE of COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet which was created in the formative years of the COMPLEXIONS company by its Founders and Artistic Directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson.

These two pioneers will introduce their groundbreaking technique alongside guest artists Jillian Davis and Clifford Williams, hosted by Cynthia Harvey.

Register by October 2. Find out more at abt.org/teacher-training.

