Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: #ABTCurriculum Announces Raising the Barre Weekend Workshop

Article Pixel

The workshop takes place live online, October 17-18 in New York.

Sep. 16, 2020  

The #ABTCurriculum has announced its upcoming Raising the Barre Weekend Workshop with Complexions Contemporary Ballet live online, October 17-18 in New York.

Designed for teachers and their students, this workshop will feature NIQUE: the official techNIQUE of COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet which was created in the formative years of the COMPLEXIONS company by its Founders and Artistic Directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson.

These two pioneers will introduce their groundbreaking technique alongside guest artists Jillian Davis and Clifford Williams, hosted by Cynthia Harvey.

Register by October 2. Find out more at abt.org/teacher-training.

VIDEO: #ABTCurriculum Announces Raising the Barre Weekend Workshop
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You