Turning Social Distancing Into Creative Connecting: A Virtual Networking Event

Spark your creativity and be inspired during this time of shelter in place. Participate in the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative's Connect the Dots series first virtual networking event, Turning Social Distancing Into Creative Connecting. Meet and be inspired by artists, community members, business owners, and municipal leaders in this free virtual event on Thursday, June 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Create While Social Distancing



With social distancing, how can you use technology to connect and create? Join siblings Mica and Noah Scalin from Another Limited Rebellion. Noah gives a behind-the-curtain look at how he creates his awe-inspiring artwork with an incremental investment in creativity, resulting in exponential opportunities. With Mica, learn the benefits of collaboration to grow and expand your art and/or business. Discover insights artists of any discipline can apply to develop creatively in their own lives and work. Experiment in real-time and develop your own insights through individual and group interactive activities.﻿



"Artists and those who create do not make art or create in a vacuum. We need each other to inspire, learn, and develop ideas. During this isolated time, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen provides this unique virtual opportunity to encourage social connection that sparks creativity," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.



Facilitators ﻿



Mica and Noah Scalin will facilitate the event. Mica Scalin, an innovator in the use of art and media for community engagement and creative development, was among the first producers hired by NBC Universal Digital Studios. She launched a social media strategy at Showtime Networks and consulted on CBS Interactive marketing. Mica was VP of Communications for the groundbreaking non-profit JDub and has produced documentary films, art exhibitions and cultural events. From grassroots to broadcast, her passion lies in creating cultural experiences that make meaningful connections between people. She holds a BFA from the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, DC and teaches Leadership and Management for the Arts Entrepreneurship, MA at SUNY, Purchase College.



﻿ Noah Scalin is the first artist-in-residence at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business. An internationally recognized artist, he authored six books and is a much sought after speaker on creativity. He created the Webby Award winning project Skull-A-Day and the collaborative art project League of Space Pirates. His fine art exhibited in museums and galleries internationally, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Surgical Sciences in Chicago, Mütter Museum in Philadelphia and Krause Gallery in New York City.



Register



Pre-registration is required and may be done online at https://bit.ly/3dPuoYq. For further information about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or call 201-568-5608.





