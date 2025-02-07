Transcen|Dance Project to Present OPHIS Immersive Retelling Of Medusa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Transcen|Dance Project will present Ophis from April 4-13 at The Great Hall. Ophis (Greek for Serpent) is a mesmerizing, immersive theatrical experience that reimagines the myth of Medusa, blending seductive fantasy with a powerful score by award-winning Canadian composer Owen Belton.

Upon arrival, guests don masks and are invited to roam the four levels of The Great Hall, with each space offering a unique, interactive experience that immerses the audience in the mythology of Medusa-culminating in a bold, never-before-seen ending.

In this daring new retelling, Medusa is reimagined not as a victim of a curse but as a symbol of empowerment and resilience. Ophis takes audiences on an emotional journey through love, vulnerability, and self-discovery while exploring themes of power, transformation, and sexuality. With a modern twist, this production challenges traditional narratives and invites viewers to confront the complexities of identity and power dynamics.

"Medusa is a story we all recognize, yet has many interpretations," says Julia Cratchley, the Artistic Director of Transcen|Dance Project. "At its heart, it's a complex story about beauty, resilience, punishment, and betrayal. I'm thrilled for audiences to experience our version and the surprising twists that may leave them questioning everything they thought they knew about the myth."

Similar to NYC's acclaimed Sleep No More by Punchdrunk, Transcen|Dance Project was the first to bring this type of interactive theatrical experience to Toronto, with its previous sold-out productions, including Eve of St. George, a recreation of Bram Stoker's Dracula and A Grimm Night, inspired by the stories of the Brothers Grimm.

Tickets for Ophis are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Comments