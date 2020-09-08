Tom Gold Dance Returns To Berkshires with First In-person Performance Of Tom Gold's PLAN & ELEVATION

The performance will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM.

New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will perform Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Plan & Elevation, set to Caroline Shaw's string quartet of the same title, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM and at 5:00PM on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Part of an outdoor benefit for Shakespeare & Company, this performance represents the first in-person presentation of Plan & Elevation, as well as the Company's first visit to the Berkshires, where it has appeared at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and TurnPark Art Space, since 2018. Plan & Elevation will be performed to live accompaniment.

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Uma Deming, Malorie Lundgren, Mary Elizabeth Sell, and Andres Zuniga, all of who appeared in the World Premiere of Plan & Elevation during the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival; along with violinist Catherine French, cellist Mickey Katz, and violist Michael Zaretsky who are members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and violinist Liana Zaretsky. The program will also feature artists of Shakespeare & Company.

"Last month, Battery Dance gave us the opportunity to resume performing and bring Plan & Elevation to the world through its virtual festival," says Tom Gold. "Now, we have a chance to stage this work to live music, as we had originally envisioned. We are also thrilled to return to the Berkshires. We know how vital the arts are to the area, and we look forward to lifting the spirits of the community in any we can."

Tom Gold Dance recently canceled its 2020 fall season, originally scheduled Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute Alliance Française. The 2021 spring season of Tom Gold Dance is currently scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. The Company will announce additional programming this fall.

Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM and 5:00PM at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street in Lenox, Massachusetts. Due to outdoor gathering restrictions, the audience size at each performance is limited to 35. Both performances are sold out.

