The Joffrey Ballet Appoints Mary Rose Alexander To Board Of Directors

The Joffrey Ballet has announced the appointment of Mary Rose Alexander to its Board of Directors for the 2025–2028 term. The announcement was made jointly by Board Chair Jim McDonough and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

“Mary Rose is a respected leader whose legal expertise, strategic insight, and commitment to mission make her a powerful addition to the Joffrey,” said McDonough. “She has a proven ability to navigate complexity and move forward with intention. Her perspective will be invaluable as we advance the Joffrey.”

Cameron added, “Mary Rose has spent her career advocating for the greater good with conviction and purpose, qualities that align with Joffrey's work on stage and in the community. Her intellect and drive make her an ideal partner as we continue to reimagine what ballet can be, and who it's for.”

About Mary Rose Alexander

Mary Rose Alexander is Managing Partner of the Chicago office of Latham & Watkins LLP, where she represents Fortune 500 companies in complex litigation and high-stakes trials across the country. Recognized nationally for her work in trial law, she has earned accolades from Chambers USA, The American Lawyer, Crain’s Chicago Business, and others. A Columbia Law School graduate, Alexander previously served on the Board of Equal Justice Works and held leadership roles within Latham & Watkins’ litigation and diversity initiatives.

About The Joffrey Ballet

Founded in 1956 by Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, The Joffrey Ballet is one of the world’s premier dance companies, known for its expansive repertoire and commitment to artistic innovation. Under Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron, the Joffrey continues to advance its mission of excellence in performance, education, and community engagement.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet’s 70th Anniversary Season and its programs, visit joffrey.org.