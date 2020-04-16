Take A Virtual Vogue Dance Class With Ballroom Legend Omari Wiles

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents a virtual Vogue Dance Class with Ballroom Legend Omari Wiles on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Details are available at https://www.guggenheim.org/event/vogue-dance-class-with-ballroom-legend-omari-wiles.

Ahead of the fall premiere of the Works & Process commission New York Is Burning with Les Ballet Afrik, Omari Wiles, the dance company's creative director and founding father of the House of Oricci, will teach a virtual introduction to vogue dance class. Get ready to sweat and work!

The class will held be on Instagram Live (@worksandprocess). Participants should have access to a computer or phone. Participants must have an Instagram account.

To learn more about Ball culture, watch the documentary Paris Is Burning.

For more information, email info@worksandprocess.org or visit worksandprocess.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You