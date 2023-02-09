Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 2 Opportunities Now Open

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 2. The Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early-career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process.

Previously called the SDCF Observership Program, the revitalized program launched this past November. Recipients of Cycle 1 opportunities will be announced on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The following opportunities are being offered in the second cycle: shadowing Director Maggie Burrows during the rehearsal process of Little Shop of Horrors at the MUNY; shadowing Choreographer Annie-B Parson and Associate Choreographer Elizabeth DeMent on the first weeks of rehearsal for the remount of Here Lies Love on Broadway; observing Director Patricia McGregor on The Mountaintop by Katori Hall at Geffen Playhouse; observing Director Michael John Garcés on Fake It Until You Make It by Larissa FastHorse at Center Theatre Group; observing Director Stephen Burdman on Richard III at New York Classical Theatre; a fellowship with Choreographer and Director Sam Pinkleton on The Wizard of Oz at American Conservatory Theater; and a fellowship with Director Amanda Dehnert on Love's Labor's Lost at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

To learn more about the program, details about each of the available opportunities, and to access the application, please visit: https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program/

The goals of the Professional Development Program are to provide access to directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer (Mentor) or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers. The Professional Development program provides three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team.

Support for SDCF's Professional Development Program is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; the Noël Coward Foundation; A3 Artists Agency; Michael Moore Agency; and many other generous individuals.

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) celebrates, develops, and supports professional stage directors and choreographers throughout every phase of their careers. We work to build a theatrical community that reflects the cultural, racial, and gender diversity of our nation by creating opportunities for artists of all backgrounds to bring their full, authentic selves to their work as creative leaders in the theatre.

SDCF is committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive and does not discriminate on the basis of ethnicity, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression in its programs or activities. www.sdcfoundation.org.