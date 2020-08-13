Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ScotDance Canada Will Hold a Virtual Dance-A-Thon Fundraiser

Dancers will compete in Teams to see which Team can raise the most donations.

Aug. 13, 2020  

Highland dancers across Canada will be showcasing their dance skills during a 24 hour virtual dance-a-thon fundraiser, August 15, 2020 beginning at 12:00am EDT to support Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone charities. Dancers will compete in Teams to see which Team can raise the most donations. The goal is to raise $30,000 to be split between Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone charities.

Team 1 - Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Quebec

Team 2 - Ontario

Team 3 - Alberta and Saskatchewan

Team 4 - British Columbia and Manitoba

Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone have faced insurmountable requests for support since the onset of Covid-19. Dancers are not able to compete how we would normally compete during this time and would like to help these two charities by competing in a 'different kind of competition'.

Donors can view each Team's dance performances and make a donation at scotdance.vidflex.tv August 15th.

Visit ScotDance Canada's Facebook page: https://www.facebk.com/watch/?v=1202084406795197


