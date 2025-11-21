The Ballet Hispánico School Launches 2025 Winter Intensive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ballet Hispánico School, currently celebrating its 55th anniversary, has announced its 2025 Winter Intensive for dancers aged 12–23 running from December 26–30, 2025. Registration is now open – click here to sign up.

The Winter Intensive is a pre-professional program in New York City that offers an unparalleled opportunity to refine technique, deepen artistry, and expand versatility. With rigorous training in classical ballet, pointe, and contemporary styles, students will be challenged to push their boundaries while honing the skills essential for a professional career.

Instructors include Blanca Huertas, Ana Lourdes Novoa, Miho Ryu, and Rebeca Maso.

Sample Schedule

8:45 AM Arrival

9:00-9:30 AM Conditioning & PBT

9:30-11:00 AM Ballet Technique (Cuban Methodology)

11:15-12:15 PM Pointe Technique

12:15-1:00 PM Lunch & Break

1:00-2:30 PM Contemporary Dance Technique

2:45-4:30 PM Variations/Individual Coaching

4:45 PM Dismissal

What to bring for In-Person Winter Intensive

Snacks (nuts and snacks containing nuts are prohibited)

Non-Glass Water Bottle

Street Shoes (outside the studios and common areas only)

Class Dress Code

Female

Base (All Classes)

Any style, any solid color leotard

Hair secured neatly away from face; no loose hair

No jewelry; studs are permitted

Optional Warm-Ups: If the studio is cold, black fitted warm-ups or BH branded items and sweatpants are permitted for the first 10 minutes of class.

Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe

Flesh tone transition tights

Flesh tone ballet and pointe shoes (pointe shoes are ONLY permitted for students with prior pointe experience)

Any color wrap skirt or Corps Dancewear Milliskin Pull-On or Chiffon Pull-on Circle Skirt (optional)

Spanish Dance

Black flamenco/character ankle length skirt

Any color flamenco shoes (black character shoes permissible)

Castanets

Contemporary Forms and Stretch & Conditioning

Black or flesh toned convertible tights (black transition tights worn over leotard)

Bare feet

Additional recommended Items: yoga mat, stretch bands, and knee pads

Male

Base (All Classes)

Any fitted, color t-shirt or tank

Dance belt (quilted is recommended)

Hair secured neatly away from face; no loose hair

No jewelry; studs are permitted

Optional Warm-ups: If the studio is cold, black fitted warm-ups or BH branded items or sweatpants are permitted for the first 10 minutes of class

Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe

Black men's tights

Black or white socks

Black or white ballet shoes (must match color of socks)

Spanish Dance

Black jazz pants

Any color flamenco boots or hard-soled shoes

Castanets

Contemporary Forms and Stretch & Conditioning

Black jazz pants or solid-black leggings

Bare feet

Additional recommended Items: yoga mat, stretch bands, and knee pads

For any additional support or questions on the best dress code, please email the school at school@ballethispanico.org.