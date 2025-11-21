The Ballet Hispánico School Launches 2025 Winter Intensive

Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond.
The Ballet Hispánico School, currently celebrating its 55th anniversary, has announced its 2025 Winter Intensive for dancers aged 12–23 running from December 26–30, 2025. Registration is now open – click here to sign up.
The Winter Intensive is a pre-professional program in New York City that offers an unparalleled opportunity to refine technique, deepen artistry, and expand versatility. With rigorous training in classical ballet, pointe, and contemporary styles, students will be challenged to push their boundaries while honing the skills essential for a professional career.
Instructors include Blanca Huertas, Ana Lourdes Novoa, Miho Ryu, and Rebeca Maso.
Sample Schedule
8:45 AM Arrival
9:00-9:30 AM Conditioning & PBT
9:30-11:00 AM Ballet Technique (Cuban Methodology)
11:15-12:15 PM Pointe Technique
12:15-1:00 PM Lunch & Break
1:00-2:30 PM Contemporary Dance Technique
2:45-4:30 PM Variations/Individual Coaching
4:45 PM Dismissal
What to bring for In-Person Winter Intensive
Snacks (nuts and snacks containing nuts are prohibited)
Non-Glass Water Bottle
Street Shoes (outside the studios and common areas only)
Class Dress Code
Female
Base (All Classes)
Any style, any solid color leotard
Hair secured neatly away from face; no loose hair
No jewelry; studs are permitted
Optional Warm-Ups: If the studio is cold, black fitted warm-ups or BH branded items and sweatpants are permitted for the first 10 minutes of class.
Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe
Flesh tone transition tights
Flesh tone ballet and pointe shoes (pointe shoes are ONLY permitted for students with prior pointe experience)
Any color wrap skirt or Corps Dancewear Milliskin Pull-On or Chiffon Pull-on Circle Skirt (optional)
Spanish Dance
Black flamenco/character ankle length skirt
Any color flamenco shoes (black character shoes permissible)
Castanets
Contemporary Forms and Stretch & Conditioning
Black or flesh toned convertible tights (black transition tights worn over leotard)
Bare feet
Additional recommended Items: yoga mat, stretch bands, and knee pads
Male
Base (All Classes)
Any fitted, color t-shirt or tank
Dance belt (quilted is recommended)
Hair secured neatly away from face; no loose hair
No jewelry; studs are permitted
Optional Warm-ups: If the studio is cold, black fitted warm-ups or BH branded items or sweatpants are permitted for the first 10 minutes of class
Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe
Black men's tights
Black or white socks
Black or white ballet shoes (must match color of socks)
Spanish Dance
Black jazz pants
Any color flamenco boots or hard-soled shoes
Castanets
Contemporary Forms and Stretch & Conditioning
Black jazz pants or solid-black leggings
Bare feet
Additional recommended Items: yoga mat, stretch bands, and knee pads