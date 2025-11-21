 tracker
The Ballet Hispánico School Launches 2025 Winter Intensive

The event will run December 26–30, 2025.

Nov. 21, 2025
The Ballet Hispánico School, currently celebrating its 55th anniversary, has announced its 2025 Winter Intensive for dancers aged 12–23 running from December 26–30, 2025. Registration is now open – click here to sign up.

The Winter Intensive is a pre-professional program in New York City that offers an unparalleled opportunity to refine technique, deepen artistry, and expand versatility. With rigorous training in classical ballet, pointe, and contemporary styles, students will be challenged to push their boundaries while honing the skills essential for a professional career.

Instructors include Blanca Huertas, Ana Lourdes Novoa, Miho Ryu, and Rebeca Maso.

Sample Schedule

8:45 AM Arrival

9:00-9:30 AM Conditioning & PBT

9:30-11:00 AM Ballet Technique (Cuban Methodology)

11:15-12:15 PM Pointe Technique

12:15-1:00 PM Lunch & Break

1:00-2:30 PM Contemporary Dance Technique

2:45-4:30 PM Variations/Individual Coaching

4:45 PM Dismissal

What to bring for In-Person Winter Intensive

  • Snacks (nuts and snacks containing nuts are prohibited)
  • Non-Glass Water Bottle
  • Street Shoes (outside the studios and common areas only)

Class Dress Code

Female

  • Base (All Classes)
  • Any style, any solid color leotard
  • Hair secured neatly away from face; no loose hair
  • No jewelry; studs are permitted
  • Optional Warm-Ups: If the studio is cold, black fitted warm-ups or BH branded items and sweatpants are permitted for the first 10 minutes of class.
  • Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe
  • Flesh tone transition tights
  • Flesh tone ballet and pointe shoes (pointe shoes are ONLY permitted for students with prior pointe experience)
  • Any color wrap skirt or Corps Dancewear Milliskin Pull-On or Chiffon Pull-on Circle Skirt (optional)

 

  • Spanish Dance
  • Black flamenco/character ankle length skirt
  • Any color flamenco shoes (black character shoes permissible)
  • Castanets

 

  • Contemporary Forms and Stretch & Conditioning
  • Black or flesh toned convertible tights (black transition tights worn over leotard)
  • Bare feet
  • Additional recommended Items: yoga mat, stretch bands, and knee pads

Male

  • Base (All Classes)
  • Any fitted, color t-shirt or tank
  • Dance belt (quilted is recommended)
  • Hair secured neatly away from face; no loose hair
  • No jewelry; studs are permitted
  • Optional Warm-ups: If the studio is cold, black fitted warm-ups or BH branded items or sweatpants are permitted for the first 10 minutes of class

 

  • Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe
  • Black men's tights
  • Black or white socks
  • Black or white ballet shoes (must match color of socks)

 

  • Spanish Dance
  • Black jazz pants
  • Any color flamenco boots or hard-soled shoes
  • Castanets

 

  • Contemporary Forms and Stretch & Conditioning
  • Black jazz pants or solid-black leggings
  • Bare feet
  • Additional recommended Items: yoga mat, stretch bands, and knee pads

For any additional support or questions on the best dress code, please email the school at school@ballethispanico.org.


