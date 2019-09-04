SCENERY Launches “Merde” Handbag To Celebrate The Dance Community

On Friday, August 30th, SCENERY launched Merde in the Curtain Call collection. This handbag is the "Break a leg" bag for the dance world! "Merde" is the word dancers use to wish each other a good show. The bag is created from black drops, called legs, that hang on either side of the stage separating the world onstage from the world offstage and featuring gold metallic embroidery with the message "merde".

SCENERY, founded by Jennifer Kahn, creates handbags and accessories from retired theatrical materials that are donated to the company from Broadway, National Tours and regional theatre productions. A "Merde" bag was one of the most requested handbags in SCENERY history and with the recent campaign of "Boys Dance Too", Jennifer wanted to celebrate the dance community and her love of dance by releasing this iconic new bag. "As a former dancer, myself I've had this bag on my list to work on, but it never felt like the right time, until now. Dance is a universal language and is so vital to our culture. That is why a percentage of the proceeds from this bag will go to TDF's Intro to Dance program. That introduces high school students to dance and takes them to see a live dance performance in NYC," Jennifer announced.

After working as a stage manager for 17 years, Jennifer Kahn, (CEO and founder of SCENERY) had seen many backdrops thrown away, and in an effort to decrease theatrical waste and with the mission to make theatre accessible to everyone, SCENERY was born in 2017. The company is celebrating its second year of fashion and theatre with lines of handbags and accessories. A portion of the proceeds from all sales is donated to the Theatrical Development Fund (TDF) to take students to see a Broadway or Off-Broadway show. SCENERY's handbags and bangle bracelets allow shows to live on, and give a new generation a chance to experience meaningful live theatre. Recently, Jennifer moved to Houston, Texas where her husband, Brandon Kahn is the General Manager of The Alley Theatre downtown.

All SCENERY bags and accessories are handmade in the USA and tagged to share what production the retired material is from and the number in the collection. Since 2017, SCENERY has collected 15,544 pounds of theatrical waste, sponsored over 500 students to watch Broadway shows, and helped 26 shows find new life.

SCENERY accessories are a hit in the Broadway community, including celebrity clients and friends Billy Porter, Krista Rodriguez, Rachel Bloom, Ashley Park, Donna Murphy, James Snyder, Alex Brightman, Courtney Reed, Kathryn Gallagher, and Donna Lynne Champlin.

To learn more about Scenery Bags, visit www.scenerybags.com





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You