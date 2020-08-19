Pacific Northwest Ballet Announces Upcoming Digital Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This season will showcase new work, past performances, conversations with dancers and artists, and more!

Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced its fully digital upcoming season!

This season will showcase a combination of new work, videos of past performances, conversations with dancers and artists, plus bonus content curated and crafted to inspire, delight, and educate.

Single tickets go on sale in September.

The Digital Season includes six performance events with a mix of new and archival video scheduled around PNB's season, plus:

Five Minute Call

A peek backstage at the artists, musicians, and crew preparing for the performance.

Ballet Talk

Doug Fullington's informal introduction to each performance event discussing choreography, music, history, and design.

Meet the Artist

Peter Boal with Company dancers in a lively conversation about the works.

Learn more at https://www.pnb.org/season/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You