Netta Yerushalmy's PARAMODERNITIES Will Stream Live Beginning Today

Netta Yerushalmy's PARAMODERNITIES Will Stream Live Beginning Today

Each day for six days, choreographer and dance artist Netta Yerushalmy will stream one installment of her six-part work "Paramodernities," which had its New York debut last year.

Each broadcast will be followed by a live 20-minute conversation and Q. and A. between Yerushalmy and a selected scholar or artist.

Tune in at https://www.nettay.com/events/paramodernities-1.

All events are FREE, but if you are in a position to help, the company asks that you please consider making a donation that will go directly to the Paramodernities cast, as they all navigate their way through the current crisis.



