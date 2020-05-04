Netta Yerushalmy's PARAMODERNITIES Will Stream Live Beginning Today

Each day for six days, choreographer and dance artist Netta Yerushalmy will stream one installment of her six-part work "Paramodernities," which had its New York debut last year.

Each broadcast will be followed by a live 20-minute conversation and Q. and A. between Yerushalmy and a selected scholar or artist.

Tune in at https://www.nettay.com/events/paramodernities-1.

All events are FREE, but if you are in a position to help, the company asks that you please consider making a donation that will go directly to the Paramodernities cast, as they all navigate their way through the current crisis.





