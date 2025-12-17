Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present RED FIRECRACKER Tour Season

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has unveiled its 2026 season of its production, Red Firecracker: The Legend of the Lunar New Year. As the world prepares to welcome the Year of the Horse, this family-friendly production will tour performing arts centers across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, bringing the rich history and vibrant traditions of the Chinese Lunar New Year to life.

Red Firecracker tells the ancient story of the Nian, a terrifying monster that once descended upon villagers annually, and the ingenious invention-red firecrackers-that the community created to repel it. Choreographed by the late Nai-Ni Chen, this production is a feast for the senses, featuring dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, and the fantastic acrobatics of top-notch performers.

The story of the Nian carries a profound double meaning; in Chinese, "Nian" is also the word for "year" or "age." Thus, the legend is not merely about a mythical beast, but an allegory for the universal human fear of aging and loneliness. The production explores how these fears are overcome not in isolation, but through community, shared joy, and the vibrant celebration of life.

"The production serves as an insightful exploration of the historical roots of Chinese Lunar New Year customs," said the company in a statement. "It underscores the significance of coming together to face challenges-whether they be monsters or the passage of time itself-and celebrates the spirit of community."

In ancient times, before the Lunar New Year celebration existed, villagers lived in fear of the Nian monster. Red Firecracker narrates how their prayers were answered and how they used the color red and loud noises to ward off the beast. Today, these traditions continue as people greet each other with "Gung Xi, Gung Xi" (Congratulations) and celebrate the passing of the old year.

Audiences will be transported to a faraway village in ancient China through a series of dynamic dances, including the Coinstick Dance, Long Spear Dance, Ribbon Dance, and the Festival dance, where colorful ribbons symbolize prosperity. The show highlights the intrinsic values of courage, ingenuity, and harmony, making it a perfect educational and entertaining experience for children and adults alike.

2026 Red Firecracker Tour Schedule

The Red Firecracker tour will visit the following venues during the 2026 Lunar New Year season:

January 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Jersey City Theater Center at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ

February 4-5, 2026

Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts (Ocean County College), Toms River, NJ

February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM & 12:30 PM

Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA

March 31, 2026, 10:00AM

Arizona State University at Gammage, Tempe, Arizona