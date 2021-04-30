Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes May 3-7

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge Classes for May 3-7, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 5/3/2021

Monday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Kerry Lee (Chinese Dance) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Akhila Chetan (Classical Indian Dance) at 11am

Friday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

About Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral

Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

About Kerry Lee's Chinese Dance

Join Kerry Lee for a Chinese Dance workshop where she will begin with some of the fundemnetal warm ups and lead the class to explore interesting, diverse folk dance themes that make up the cultural traditions of the Chinese people.

About Akhila Chetan's Classical Indian Dance

Join Curu Smt. Akhila Chetan on an exploration of the Bharathanatyam, one of the most important classical dance form of India.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.