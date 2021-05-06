Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes May 10-14

Juana Cala's Flamenco: Rhythm and Movement class will feature Flamenco posture, Warmup, Flamenco arm work (Braceo), and more.

May. 6, 2021  

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences May 10-14, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 5/10/2021

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Christian Mintah (West African Dance) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Juana Cala (Flamenco: Rhythm and Movement) at 11am

Friday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

About Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral

Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

About Christian Mintah's West African Dance

An exploration of West African Dance with Christian Mintah

About Juana Cala's Flamenco: Rhythm and Movement

The class will begin with several brief facts about the origin of Flamenco and then proceed to: Flamenco posture, Warmup, Flamenco arm work (Braceo), Flamenco footwork (Taconeo), Flamenco rhythm (compas), and a culminating choreographic sequence

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.


