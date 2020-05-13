NYTB/ChamberWorks Continues Online Programming and Classes

NYTB/ChamberWorks' founding artistic director Diana Byer, having reimagined the company as an entirely digital outfit in the first week of the New York City shutdown, streaming an all-Antony Tudor program on March 19, today announces the newest additions to NYTB's slate of online performances and classes.

Diana Byer said, "Until we can get together in studios and theaters again, we hope audiences not just in New York, but around the world, will find nourishment and connection-and even escape-in our online activities. They make it possible to experience performances spanning our 40-year history and classes for all ages, from the safety of your home."

This Friday sees the release of the latest installment in NYTB's new The Living Room Series, which each Friday offers performance video from the company's vast, rich repertory archive-free for online viewing. This week's program is Merce Cunningham's Scramble (1967), (available for 30 days with permission from the Merce Cunningham Trust) performed as part of the Merce Cunningham Centennial; Nicolo Fonte's There, And Back Again (2015); and Double Andante (2015), from Pam Tanowitz, who made her early pointe works with NYTB. The videos can be found on the Living Room Series page on the NYTB website and in the list below.

The Living Room Series launched in the earliest days of the New York City shutdown with an all-Antony Tudor program (March 19), and has since featured the company's beloved The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies, choreographed by Keith Michael (March 27); an evening of works by NYTB Choreographer-in-Residence Richard Alston (April 3); Keith Michael's Mother GOOSE! (April 10); a Frederick Ashton double bill including Capriol Suite and La Chatte (April 24); an all-José Limón program (May 1); and, most recently, an evening including works by Remy Charlip, Matthew Nash, and James Waring and a conversation about Waring between Valda Setterfield and David Vaughan (May 8).

NYTB announced on March 22 that all NYTB/School classes had moved online to Zoom. Adult Beginner Ballet classes taught by company member Alexis Branagan on Zoom are open to the public every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm (link here; meeting ID 529-882-454).

In addition to the Living Room Series, NYTB has since New York State's stay-at-home orders offered a live-streamed family class, led by NYTB artists, each Sunday at 2pm on the company's Instagram. The class, appropriate for all ages and levels, this week features NYTB dancer and School faculty member Mónica Lima, a Portuguese native, teaching folk dances. This Sunday, after the 2pm family class, pianists from the NYTB Company and School are giving solo concerts at 3pm.

NYTB/ChamberWorks has postponed the 40th Anniversary Reunion event it planned to hold April 25 at Florence Gould Hall, celebrating four decades as the city's leading chamber ballet company and three decades of NYTB's groundbreaking LIFT Community Service Program. In its stead, the company is accepting donations via its website.

THE LIVING ROOM SERIES

May 15, 2020

Scramble (1967), Merce Cunningham: https://vimeo.com/332333684/38545f56b4

There, And Back Again (2015), Nicolo Fonte: https://vimeo.com/123311130/1f51763e4d

Double Andante (2015), Pam Tanowitz: https://vimeo.com/122253428/60576087f3

May 8, 2020

An Eccentric Beauty Revisited (1972), James Waring: https://vimeo.com/66964032/d2b069460f

Feathers (1973), James Waring: https://vimeo.com/66964033/df76a77635

The Elements of Style (1981), Matthew Nash: https://vimeo.com/415094928/853f55f22e

David Vaughan reads Ten Imaginary Dances (1987), Remy Charlip: https://vimeo.com/414734470/bd03cbdea7

Between the Acts, David Vaughan & Valda Setterfield (2013): https://vimeo.com/414734868/8e1ae4b3a3

May 1, 2020

All José Limón

Suite from Mazurkas (1958): https://vimeo.com/413278212/bcf7aee86e

The Moor's Pavane (1949): https://vimeo.com/412955007/1dd21d2754

La Malinche (1949): https://vimeo.com/250905543/a3240f86b1



April 24, 2020



All Frederick Ashton

Capriol Suite (1930): https://vimeo.com/105018234/bee510b314

La Chatte metamorphosée en femme (1985): https://vimeo.com/207564330/bcda640b42



April 17, 2020

REP Triple Bill

Optimists (2017), Gemma Bond: https://vimeo.com/250552946/ac9220fe00

Short Memory (2013), Pam Tanowitz: https://vimeo.com/102084818/d961e91a02

Uncaged (2019), Antonia Franceschi: https://vimeo.com/407219158/8e6d3d46cb



April 10, 2020

Mother GOOSE! (2005), Keith Michael: https://vimeo.com/120497555/b9aca621de



April 3, 2020

All Richard Alston

A Rugged Flourish (2011): https://vimeo.com/78170747/6f7bcfd482

Light Flooding Into Darkened Rooms (1997): https://vimeo.com/402177446/1982a694cb

Such Longing (2005): https://vimeo.com/163074652/5f1a4a8a36

The Seasons (2018): https://vimeo.com/402304272/f2aa6e5233

The Small Sonata (2004): https://vimeo.com/401645424/2f2fae8d5c



March 27, 2020

The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies (2001), Keith Michael: https://vimeo.com/185544579/e540fcadfb



March 19, 2020

All Antony Tudor

Soirée Musicale (1938): https://vimeo.com/104752922

Pas de Deux from Romeo & Juliet (1943): https://vimeo.com/398616386

Jardin aux Lilas (1936): https://vimeo.com/180424486

Dark Elegies (1937): https://vimeo.com/143907110

Judgment of Paris (1938): https://vimeo.com/67469744





