Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present NEW WORK PREVIEW: Gaudanse

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a NEW WORK PREVIEW from gaudanse in Tivoli, NY, on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 6pm. Tickets are free for this performance.

Join gaudanse Artistic Director Imani Gaudin as she shares her latest work in progress, mamihlapinatapai. This dynamic new creation explores empowerment, cultural exchange, and human connection through the language of dance and the performing arts. The title, mamihlapinatapai, comes from the Yaghan language of Tierra del Fuego, meaning "a look shared in silence by two people who wish to initiate something, but neither will start." Recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records as the world's most succinct word, it encapsulates the essence of unspoken understanding and potential.

Founded in 2020 by Imani Gaudin, gaudanse is a collective of artists rooted between New York and New Orleans. The company investigates movement languages to create multidisciplinary works that transcend aesthetics, engaging with timely and thought-provoking themes. With a commitment to social impact, gaudanse sparks conversations that resonate from the deeply personal to the universal.

gaudanse (Gaudanse, Inc.), is an interdisciplinary dance production organization. This collective of multidisciplinary movement artist, founded by Imani Gaudin in June of 2020 , is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is rooted between New York, NY and New Orleans, LA. Weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, culinary arts, and visual arts, gaudanse builds immersive, whimsical worlds of fantasies that provoke thought and transport audiences into new dimensions of imagination. Through accessible programs, mentorship, workshops, and performances, the collective is committed to propelling the artistic growth of early career creators.

gaudanse acknowledges and honors that we live and function on the land of the Munsee Lenape, Canarsie, Wappinger, Houma, and Choctaw. For more informtion: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1231278?performanceId=11601798

