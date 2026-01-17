Joffrey Concert Group announces IN MY ART 2026 Programs

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Joffrey Concert Group, under the artistic leadership of Bradley Shelver, will present its annual production, In My Art 2026, a vibrant showcase of contemporary ballet and modern dance, as well as premieres and company favorites, three performances, February 20 and 21 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.

Regular admission is also available for opening night, Friday February 20 at 7:30 p.m. In addition, $100 ticket holders will be invited to a Fundraising Reception following the performance, where they will have the opportunity to meet the dancers and choreographers, participate in a raffle for exciting prizes, and enjoy complimentary refreshments. All proceeds from the reception will directly support the Joffrey Concert Group's New Works Fund and community outreach performance opportunities.

"In My Art" serves as the culminating performance for the Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI), a prestigious program initiated by the Joffrey Concert Group designed to identify and support the next generation of dancemakers. This year's production includes world premieres by the 2026 CMCI recipients, Bernard H. Gaddis and Clifford Williams, alongside a diverse repertory of returning favorites and new works by Artistic Director Bradley Shelver.

Program A (Friday & Saturday, February 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.):

Stolen Moments, world premiere by Bernard H. Gaddis, an exploration of love and human connection;

By Any Other Name, world premiere by Clifford Williams, "...a world where the possibilities for compassion and love are endless and regardless of what we call it...it still smells as sweet."

By Artistic Director Bradley Shelver:

When the Water Breaks, to an original score by David K. Israel, and All Things That Remain.

Program B (Saturday, February 21 at 3 p.m.):

Stolen Moments

By Any Other Name

By Bradley Shelver: OOF, showcasing the choreographer's signature blend of physical nuance and theatricality; and

By Ken Ossola: Of Light, set to original music by Martino Muller and Pieter van Niewenhuyze.