Intempo Dance Ensemble Presents DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION

INTEMPO DANCE ENSEMBLE presents an evening of dance and music inspired in the magical world of the day of the dead celebration. Colorful Catrinas and Sugar Skulls dance, surrounded by live music and guided by imaginary beings - Alebrijes - as they journey to their new home. Performances are November 19, 6:30 to 7:30 PM, as part of Latin American Cultural Week 2022.

The Day of the Dead is a Mexican celebration of pre-Hispanic origin that honors the deceased on November 2. The festivities begin on November 1 and coincide with the Catholic celebrations of All Souls and All Saints. In Mexico, it is a celebration of life remembering loved ones who came before us, but with joy and devotion, dedicating an altar to welcome them back for their visit to the world of the living, once a year. The characters are La Catrina, El Catrin and the Alebrijes - imaginary beings made up of physiognomic elements of different animals, not only fantastic but also real that form a mesmerizing being full of magic and color that accompany souls in their voyage to their new home.

El día de Muertos es una elebración mexicana de origen prehispánico que honra a los difuntos el día 2 de noviembre. Todo comienza el 1 de noviembre, y coincide con las celebraciones católicas del Día de los Fieles Difuntos y Todos los Santos. En México es una celebración a la vida recordando a los seres queridos que se adelantaron...pero con alegría y devoción, dedicando un altar para su visita al mundo de los vivos, una vez al año. Los personajes son La Catrina, el Catrín y los Alebrijes - seres imaginarios conformados por elementos fisonómicos de animales diferentes, no solo fantásticos sino también reales que forman un ser alucinante lleno de magia y color que acompañan a las almas en su viaje hacia su nueva morada.

INTEMPO DANCE is home to INTEMPO DANCE ENSEMBLE & TX SYMPHONIC BALLET, both non-profit organizations. The organization offers an advanced performing program for students who desire to be more involved than just having recreational classes; who want to have more opportunities to learn music, choreography and dance at higher levels. The program reaches out and performs for the community in order to not only spread awareness about the arts and dance/music, but to also lift up the community and support those in need in any way it can. They perform to raise money for other organizations as well as for their own; that is, all of the proceeds are returned to young dancers and musicians, in the form of costume costs or scholarships in arts, with the goal of supporting artists, dancers, and the community. www.intempodancestudio.com

Pan American Musical Art Research's (PAMAR) mission is to promote, preserve, create awareness and appreciation of Latin American arts and culture and their roots in Spanish, African and other cultures, in NYC and beyond. PAMAR serves performing, visual, film, and literary artists eager to expand awareness of and appreciation for their work to audiences familiar with these art forms, while also developing a public often unfamiliar with them by collaborating with traditional as well as non-traditional, often community-based, organizations and venues. This has in years past featured presentations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx. www.pamar.org