Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Intempo Dance Ensemble Presents DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION

Performances are November 19, 6:30 to 7:30 PM, as part of Latin American Cultural Week 2022.

Nov. 09, 2022  
Intempo Dance Ensemble Presents DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION

INTEMPO DANCE ENSEMBLE presents an evening of dance and music inspired in the magical world of the day of the dead celebration. Colorful Catrinas and Sugar Skulls dance, surrounded by live music and guided by imaginary beings - Alebrijes - as they journey to their new home. Performances are November 19, 6:30 to 7:30 PM, as part of Latin American Cultural Week 2022.

The Day of the Dead is a Mexican celebration of pre-Hispanic origin that honors the deceased on November 2. The festivities begin on November 1 and coincide with the Catholic celebrations of All Souls and All Saints. In Mexico, it is a celebration of life remembering loved ones who came before us, but with joy and devotion, dedicating an altar to welcome them back for their visit to the world of the living, once a year. The characters are La Catrina, El Catrin and the Alebrijes - imaginary beings made up of physiognomic elements of different animals, not only fantastic but also real that form a mesmerizing being full of magic and color that accompany souls in their voyage to their new home.

El día de Muertos es una elebración mexicana de origen prehispánico que honra a los difuntos el día 2 de noviembre. Todo comienza el 1 de noviembre, y coincide con las celebraciones católicas del Día de los Fieles Difuntos y Todos los Santos. En México es una celebración a la vida recordando a los seres queridos que se adelantaron...pero con alegría y devoción, dedicando un altar para su visita al mundo de los vivos, una vez al año. Los personajes son La Catrina, el Catrín y los Alebrijes - seres imaginarios conformados por elementos fisonómicos de animales diferentes, no solo fantásticos sino también reales que forman un ser alucinante lleno de magia y color que acompañan a las almas en su viaje hacia su nueva morada.

INTEMPO DANCE is home to INTEMPO DANCE ENSEMBLE & TX SYMPHONIC BALLET, both non-profit organizations. The organization offers an advanced performing program for students who desire to be more involved than just having recreational classes; who want to have more opportunities to learn music, choreography and dance at higher levels. The program reaches out and performs for the community in order to not only spread awareness about the arts and dance/music, but to also lift up the community and support those in need in any way it can. They perform to raise money for other organizations as well as for their own; that is, all of the proceeds are returned to young dancers and musicians, in the form of costume costs or scholarships in arts, with the goal of supporting artists, dancers, and the community. www.intempodancestudio.com

Pan American Musical Art Research's (PAMAR) mission is to promote, preserve, create awareness and appreciation of Latin American arts and culture and their roots in Spanish, African and other cultures, in NYC and beyond. PAMAR serves performing, visual, film, and literary artists eager to expand awareness of and appreciation for their work to audiences familiar with these art forms, while also developing a public often unfamiliar with them by collaborating with traditional as well as non-traditional, often community-based, organizations and venues. This has in years past featured presentations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx. www.pamar.org



SDC Foundation Announces Revitalized Professional Development Program Photo
SDC Foundation Announces Revitalized Professional Development Program
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces the Professional Development Program, which will provide a scope of opportunities for early career directors and choreographers.
Interview: World Choreography Awards Producer Allen Walls at Avalon Hollywood Photo
Interview: World Choreography Awards Producer Allen Walls at Avalon Hollywood
The World Choreography Awards will be held on November 15, 2022 at the Avalon Hollywood. Being its twelfth year in existence, I spoke with Allen Walls, Creator and Producer of the World Choreography Awards to catch up with this now seasoned Presentation and how it has been evolving through the years. I have reviewed the event in the past and it is a unique evening whose purpose is to present, celebrate and honor the best Choreographed Dance pieces or segments for the year in a now myriad of categories. It has also built upon it's live presentation and quality of live performances, special guests and hosting of the highest caliber.
Experience The Magic Of Roxey Ballets THE NUTCRACKER, Opening Thanksgiving Weekend Photo
Experience The Magic Of Roxey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER, Opening Thanksgiving Weekend
Roxey Ballet, the renowned professional dance company based in Frenchtown, NJ proudly presents its annual American holiday classic, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. A favorite seasonal tradition of area residents and visitors alike, this performance appeals to adults and children as they enjoy the magical spectacle created by Mark and Melissa Roxey, founders of The Roxey Ballet Company and The Mill Ballet School.
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents AILEY II DANCE COMPANY The Next Gene Photo
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents AILEY II DANCE COMPANY The Next Generation of Dance
​​​​​​​Ailey II will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 P.M., at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You


New York Theatre Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER, December 9, 10 And 11New York Theatre Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER, December 9, 10 And 11
November 8, 2022

Sugarplums, Snowflakes, and Waltzing Flowers will take the stage for seven performances of New York Theatre Ballet's (NYTB) The Nutcracker, Friday, December 9, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. 
Efforts To Improve Dancers' Mental Health Is Taking Practical First Steps At Point Park UniversityEfforts To Improve Dancers' Mental Health Is Taking Practical First Steps At Point Park University
November 8, 2022

Two years after launching a collaborative study to better support dancer mental health, Point Park University and Minding the Gap, discussed preliminary findings of their research at the 32nd annual conference for the International Association for Dance Medicine and Science in Limerick, Ireland. 
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present Showcase of Collaborative Work by Jacek Luminski and PeiJu Chien-PottNai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present Showcase of Collaborative Work by Jacek Luminski and PeiJu Chien-Pott
November 8, 2022

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present a very special event: a free dance showcase of a new collaborative work between Jacek Luminski and PeiJu Chien-Pott on Friday, November 11, 2022, 4pm at City Center Studio 4 and on November 8, 2022 at 11 am at Gibney studios.
SDC Foundation Announces Revitalized Professional Development ProgramSDC Foundation Announces Revitalized Professional Development Program
November 8, 2022

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces the Professional Development Program, which will provide a scope of opportunities for early career directors and choreographers.
The Bang Group To Present 20th Annual Production Of NUT/CRACKS At The Flea Theater, December 15–17The Bang Group To Present 20th Annual Production Of NUT/CRACKS At The Flea Theater, December 15–17
November 7, 2022

The Bang Group will present the 20th annual production of Nut/Cracked, the company's witty and subversive take on The Nutcracker, at The Flea Theater December 15–17 (Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm).