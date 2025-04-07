Gaudanse to Present IN FOCUS Innovative Choreography Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City and New Orleans-based nonprofit dance organization gaudanse and its founder/artistic director Imani Gaudin will present FOCUS, an Innovative Choreography Series on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:30pm. FOCUS is produced in partnership by Art House Productions, Art House Productions, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ and Kenia Rosete Dance.

Art House & Kenia Rosete Dance present a mesmerizing journey into the world of contemporary dance. Experience the cutting-edge artistry and captivating movements as choreographers and dancers push the boundaries of creativity. Join us for an unforgettable series that highlights innovation, passion, and the transformative power of dance.

mamihlapinatapai: "A look that without words is shared by two people who want to initiate an action, but that neither will start." I would like to acknowledge, honor, and credit the Yaghan people of Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego for developing such a beautiful word that inspired this work.

Imani Gaudin is an imaginative multidisciplinary performing artist and choreographer. Weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, culinary arts, and visual arts, she builds immersive, whimsical worlds of fantasies that provoke thought and transport audiences into new dimensions of imagination. As the Founding Artistic Director of gaudanse (Gaudanse, Inc.)-a nonprofit interdisciplinary dance production organization- Imani is dedicated to promoting accessibility and sustainability in the world of dance and the performing arts. Imani was recently commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts and the Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance to premiere jakob&imani, a work in collaboration with visual artist Jakob Vitale. She was also an Artist in Residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in March of 2025 where she developed her new works mamihlapinatapai, as well as Nanibu which premieres in April of 2025 in her hometown New Orleans, LA. As a performer, Imani is currently a movement artist with TRIBE under the direction of Shamel Pitts.

